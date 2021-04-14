Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $169.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,248. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $173.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

