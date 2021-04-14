Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,090 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 88,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,602. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.