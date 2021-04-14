Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.88.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.09. 154,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,658,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $655.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

