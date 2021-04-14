Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Update

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANNSF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC downgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ANNSF remained flat at $$160.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.78.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

