Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the March 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. 86,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,539. The stock has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $37.32 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALIZY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

