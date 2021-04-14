Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,255.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,205.00 and a twelve month high of $2,273.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,085.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,837.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

