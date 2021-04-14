Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Chronos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.6% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,102,608,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $47.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,352.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,323. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,183.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,186.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

