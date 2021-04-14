Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.37. 747,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,628. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Amdocs by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after buying an additional 98,712 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

