Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,918. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

