Analysts Anticipate Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Announce $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Methanex reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 980%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $811.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Methanex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. 1,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 2.20. Methanex has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

