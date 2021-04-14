Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report $201.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $204.69 million and the lowest is $196.50 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $254.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.11 million to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJRI. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $74,688.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,381.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.71. 1,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,591. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

