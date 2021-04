Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report $201.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $204.69 million and the lowest is $196.50 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $254.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.11 million to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJRI. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $74,688.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,381.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.71. 1,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,591. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.