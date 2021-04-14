Analysts Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post $126.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.86 million to $139.07 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $80.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $439.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $429.80 million to $449.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $635.24 million, with estimates ranging from $599.74 million to $678.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $21,249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 223,736 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 67,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,706. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.44.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.