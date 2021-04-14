Analysts Expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will post $100.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.18 million to $101.50 million. SVMK reported sales of $88.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $440.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.45 million to $441.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $525.37 million, with estimates ranging from $511.82 million to $544.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SVMK.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $276,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $459,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at $34,998,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,892,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth about $17,803,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after buying an additional 603,467 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SVMK by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,046,000 after buying an additional 410,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVMK traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. SVMK has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVMK (SVMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.