Analysts Set Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) PT at $23.25

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Limoneira alerts:

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 263,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,379.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and sold 7,971 shares worth $135,759. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Limoneira by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Limoneira by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

LMNR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 44,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $322.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. Analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.