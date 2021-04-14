APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Trims Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $38.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

