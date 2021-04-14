Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 22,306 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 71.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,306 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686,987 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.87. The stock had a trading volume of 235,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,642. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $228.30 and a 1 year high of $338.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.20 and its 200 day moving average is $309.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

