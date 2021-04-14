Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 6,844 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joe Goyne acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $266,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.85 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.