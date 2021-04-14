Atari Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.48 Million (ATRI)

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Atari Token has a market cap of $187.41 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atari Token has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Atari Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000676 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atari Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00066209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.46 or 0.00683458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00088811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00032760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00036495 BTC.

About Atari Token

Atari Token (CRYPTO:ATRI) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 440,298,860 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATARI Chain, Ltd, incorporated in Gibraltar, is responsible for the governance and ecosystem development of the ATARI Network of smart platforms using the ATARI Token. The ATARI Token is the utility and governance token for the ATARI Network. The ATARI Token serves as a medium of exchange within the ATARI Network for various ATARI goods and services, including those of ATARI’s partners. The ATARI Token is also used for rewards, staking incentives and ecosystem development programs. The objective is for the ATARI Token to become the utility token of reference for the videogame industry, either as an in-game token or as a utility token for exchanges of services or products between individuals and/or companies. The ATARI Token may also be collateralized to mint ATARI USD, a stable USD pegged cryptocurrency which can be used in-game on various ATARI platforms, including the ATARI Casino and partnerships within the ATARI Universe. On October 16, 2020, The Atari Group announced the details for a public sale of the Atari Token on the Bitcoin.com Exchange. On November 2, 2020, The Atari Group announced the early closing of the public sale and the start of the trading of the Atari Token (ATRI) on Bitcoin.com Exchange as early as November 2, 2020. This public sale and the listing constitute two very important milestones for the Atari blockchain project, providing liquidity to the token holders, and paving the way for future collaborations and the development of the Atari blockchain eco-system. “

Buying and Selling Atari Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atari Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.