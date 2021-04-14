AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Update

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,344,200 shares, an increase of 139.9% from the March 15th total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

Shares of AUOTY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 362,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,188. AU Optronics has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.