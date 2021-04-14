AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.65 Million

Equities analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to post sales of $28.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $29.30 million. AxoGen posted sales of $24.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $125.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $127.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $144.90 million, with estimates ranging from $141.50 million to $148.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXGN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of AXGN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,699. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $808.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 28,052.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 639,312 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 208,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AxoGen by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 151,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AxoGen by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

