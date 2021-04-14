Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 322,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,286. Aytu Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 168.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,868,641 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,365,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $7,973,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

