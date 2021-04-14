Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stake Boosted by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for 6.4% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $19,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.26. 133,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,856,255. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.93. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.56.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

