Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires 18,075 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,470,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,131,000.

Shares of RSX stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 256,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,346. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $27.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

