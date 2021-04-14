Ballew Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77,701 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 75,876 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 114.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares during the period.

SLV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,802,363. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

