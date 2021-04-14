Ballew Advisors Inc Takes $2.14 Million Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,411. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -171.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $1,693,552.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $535,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,134.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 545,034 shares of company stock worth $19,050,816. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

