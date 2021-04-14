Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Bank OZK stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,301. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $1,436,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

