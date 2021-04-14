Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at CIBC

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.21.

BTE stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 511,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,319. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$744.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.86.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.64 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

