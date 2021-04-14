Benaree Pratt Wiley Sells 4,200 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $112,559.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of CBZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.32. 115,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,078. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.58.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. Research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.
See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.