Benaree Pratt Wiley Sells 4,200 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $112,559.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CBZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.32. 115,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,078. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. Research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 378,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,195,000 after acquiring an additional 244,562 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CBIZ by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 199,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.