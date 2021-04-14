Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,196 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 429.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 19,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 289.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 198,077 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after acquiring an additional 147,213 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 310.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,797,427,000 after acquiring an additional 44,382,768 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

