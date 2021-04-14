BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 469.1% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period.

Shares of BLW stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,662. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

