BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $46.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $47.46. 1,688,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,567. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

