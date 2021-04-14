Brokerages Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $456.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to report sales of $456.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $418.47 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Shares of CRSR traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.58. 7,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.86. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other Corsair Gaming news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 809.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

