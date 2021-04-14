Brokerages Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Target Price at $139.00

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of EGP stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.54. The stock had a trading volume of 103,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,843. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $153.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,452,000 after buying an additional 228,668 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 122,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

