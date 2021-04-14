Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 500,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,370,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 267,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,612,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.96. 174,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,831. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $250.00 and a one year high of $380.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

