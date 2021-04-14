Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.35.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $48.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

