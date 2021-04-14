C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.61.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,103. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $106.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average is $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.