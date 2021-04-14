Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 2,016 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.15. 887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,682. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

