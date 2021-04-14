Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 201,138 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 947,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 201,138 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $17,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,504,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,336,000 after acquiring an additional 471,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SLM by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after buying an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,488 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,648,000 after buying an additional 4,638,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. 47,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

