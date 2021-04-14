Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ CATC traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.80. 5,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

