Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $637.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $478.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,046,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 82,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,046,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $160,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

