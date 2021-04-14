Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.15

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €143.15 ($168.41) and last traded at €142.70 ($167.88), with a volume of 83344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €142.40 ($167.53).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €118.86 ($139.83).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €128.27 and a 200 day moving average of €120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion and a PE ratio of 95.33.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

