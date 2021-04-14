Carlson Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,180 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $230.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $232.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.66.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

