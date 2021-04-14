Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,775 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 64,347 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $3,118,000.

NetEase stock opened at $108.35 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.38.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

