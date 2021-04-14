Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

KMB stock opened at $135.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.62. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

