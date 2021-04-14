Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.56

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 3106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

