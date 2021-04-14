Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Zoetis by 87.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 38.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $163.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

