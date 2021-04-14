Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 5,552 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Several analysts have commented on IVZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

