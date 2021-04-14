Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 690,206 shares.The stock last traded at $10.36 and had previously closed at $9.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,082,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.