Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Raised by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 26,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

CVX traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.34. 466,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,133,996. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.