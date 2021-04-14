Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,788,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.37. 461,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,133,996. The stock has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

